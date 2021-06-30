STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Not the right time to eat out: BBMP chief

He added that a discussion will also be held with the police department for their support to check and test people at railway stations, bus stands and crowded places.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Delta and Delta plus variant cases becoming a worry, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said it is not the right time for people to think of eating at restaurants or food joints.

He said citizens need to be cautious as these variants are highly transmissible. “Just like last year malls were given permission to open, but not food courts, the same could be done this time also,” he said while reacting to the meeting that members of the malls association had with the chief minister on Tuesday. 

“Just like wearing a seat belt and helmet is a must and is part of the traffic rules to be followed, now wearing a mask and following Covid-appropriate behaviour is a must while stepping out. Citizens should still refrain from having meals and fine dine outside for some more time,” he said.

He added that a discussion will also be held with the police department for their support to check and test people at railway stations, bus stands and crowded places. “Our teams are working and I will do random checks to ensure there are no problems,” Gupta said.

Pertaining to the issue of rising cases in Mahadevapura zone, he said a micro-management plan is being prepared for containment zones, isolation and home visits. Talks are also being held with apartment complex associations asking them to keep a close vigil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Delta plus variant COVID 19 covid variants Gaurav Gupta
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp