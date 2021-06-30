Not the right time to eat out: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Delta and Delta plus variant cases becoming a worry, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said it is not the right time for people to think of eating at restaurants or food joints.

He said citizens need to be cautious as these variants are highly transmissible. “Just like last year malls were given permission to open, but not food courts, the same could be done this time also,” he said while reacting to the meeting that members of the malls association had with the chief minister on Tuesday.

“Just like wearing a seat belt and helmet is a must and is part of the traffic rules to be followed, now wearing a mask and following Covid-appropriate behaviour is a must while stepping out. Citizens should still refrain from having meals and fine dine outside for some more time,” he said.

He added that a discussion will also be held with the police department for their support to check and test people at railway stations, bus stands and crowded places. “Our teams are working and I will do random checks to ensure there are no problems,” Gupta said.

Pertaining to the issue of rising cases in Mahadevapura zone, he said a micro-management plan is being prepared for containment zones, isolation and home visits. Talks are also being held with apartment complex associations asking them to keep a close vigil.