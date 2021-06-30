Reopen malls, urge owners, BSY to discuss with Cabinet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that a decision to reopen malls will be taken after consulting the State cabinet. Representatives of Shopping Centre Association of India and mall owners met the chief minister to submit a memorandum requesting the reopening of malls from next week.

The association highlighted the severe loss of livelihood for owners as well as staff at malls. The existing lockdown guidelines will end on July 5. Mall owners have requested the government to allow malls to be opened even if it is with strict restrictions.

“I have assured them that a decision will be taken after discussions with the cabinet ministers. We are yet to come up with restrictions that would be required for such a move. Covid cases are reducing and that is a good thing. Those affected by it should get compensated,” he said after a meeting with the representatives.