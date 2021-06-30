STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Reopen malls, urge owners, BSY to discuss with Cabinet

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that a decision to reopen malls will be taken after consulting the State cabinet.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that a decision to reopen malls will be taken after consulting the State cabinet. Representatives of Shopping Centre Association of India and mall owners met the chief minister to submit a memorandum requesting the reopening of malls from next week.

The association highlighted the severe loss of livelihood for owners as well as staff at malls. The existing lockdown guidelines will end on July 5. Mall owners have requested the government to allow malls to be opened even if it is with strict restrictions. 

“I have assured them that a decision will be taken after discussions with the cabinet ministers. We are yet to come up with restrictions that would be required for such a move. Covid cases are reducing and that is a good thing. Those affected by it should get compensated,” he said after a meeting with the representatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp