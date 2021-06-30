STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on village names

Opposition leader calls move of Kasargod ULBs unfortunate, also highlights closure of Kannada schools in the district

Published: 30th June 2021 06:33 AM

Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of Kerala reportedly planning to rename some villages in the northern part of that state refuses to die down despite denials by the local authorities there. On Tuesday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging his government not to change the names of places. On Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that he will write to his Kerala counterpart on the issue.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah said, “It is unfortunate that there are local bodies in Kasargod taking decisions to change the names of a few villages whose names are derived from Kannada and Tulu. The people of Kasargod share a unique relationship with Kannada and are emotionally connected with the village names. Any attempts to rename the villages will demoralise them and make them feel alienated from their homeland. It is essential to ensure that anti-social elements do not disturb the sense of universal brotherhood.

I request you to kindly address the issue, speak to the authorities and ensure such attempts are not made again. I also take this opportunity to highlight the issues related to the closure of Kannada schools in Kasargod, since many parents want their children to study in their mother tongue and states encouraging the same will encourage linguistic diversity.’’

Meanwhile JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who has been speaking about the need to maintain Kannada names, took up the issue and urged people to support regional parties, who, he said, can alone protect Karnataka’s interests. He said some politicians in national parties have an “attitude of detachment” towards regional issues. He called for people to support regionalism in order to put an end to “neglect and injustice” meted out to the state by the Centre. Kumaraswamy also claimed that Karnataka will reject the national parties in the 2023 Assembly polls and choose a regional party.

