‘This meant Dutee could run at any event’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first edition of the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival in Bhubaneswar in 2018 generated a huge buzz. This was because of an important session on its first day: ‘Hyperandrogenism - One Word, Many Opinions’. Odisha had seen its athlete Dutee Chand go through immense trauma after she was diagnosed with hyperandrogenism in 2014. The people of Odisha had spent much time trying to understand the implications of this condition, wondering why it meant that Dutee would not be able to run unless she submitted to hormonal treatment. By 2015, when Dutee had been allowed by CAS to compete, fans with an understanding of sport knew that science could not prove one hundred per cent that higher levels of testosterone in women led to better performances on track. The festival organisers promised an all-star panel on the subject.

Dutee Chand would be on it, and so would Santhi Soundarajan, one of the first victims of the Hyperandrogenism Regulations. Santhi had been a silver medallist at the 2006 Doha Asian Games, but was removed from the medal list after she was diagnosed with hyperandrogenism. Genderqueer equal rights activist Gopi Shankar Madurai would also be on the panel and so would Madeleine Pape, the Australian 800 metres runner who competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and against Caster Semenya at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

Pape had first been against Caster when she was diagnosed with hyperandrogenism, but now, as a PhD candidate in Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she is one of Caster’s biggest supporters in her battle against the IAAF. With a panel like this, the media was excited. A few local TV channels were curious about Santhi. It had been twelve years since she had made it to the front pages of newspapers. When the organisers of the literature festival got in touch with her, Santhi initially refused to travel. She said she didn’t have much to say about something that had happened a long time ago.

There was no point revisiting pain, she explained. The organisers persisted and finally, she agreed to come if she was accompanied by Gopi. The literature festival had wanted Gopi on the same panel in any case, to shed some light on what the Tamil Nadu government was doing for Santhi, plus zir own views, so this arrangement was perfect. (Genderqueer Gopi uses gender neutral pronouns like ze and zir instead of he or she and his or her.)

Santhi also wanted to visit Lord Jagannath’s temple. ‘I have never been there and want to take the Lord’s blessings,’ she said. Pape was worried about flights: she would have to fly halfway across the world. But she wanted to meet Dutee and Santhi and this was a great opportunity. By now, Dutee was completely free to race. The IAAF in its April 2018 announcement of new eligibility regulations for Female Classification (Athlete with Differences of Sexual Development) had said that the Hyperandrogenism Regulations were for events from the 400 metres to the mile, including the 400 metres, the hurdle races, the 800 metres, the 1,500 metres, the one-mile races and combined events over the same distances.

Effectively, this meant Dutee could run at any event. With two silvers at the Asian Games, she was the festival’s top draw and had decided to speak about how the Hyperandrogenism Regulations now specifically affected South Africa’s Caster Semenya, the World Athletics and Olympic champion over 800 metres and 1,500 metres. Dutee had spoken to the Indian media in support of Caster. She said: ‘I realised they (the IAAF) were targeting Semenya through their new ruling. I decided to write an email and offer her the help of my legal team. She replied, saying she would appreciate it. I gave Semenya’s details to Dr Payoshni Mitra and asked her to reach out.’ Excerpted with permission from Fiercely Female: The Dutee Chand Story by Sundeep Misra, Published by Westland Sports.