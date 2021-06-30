Whipping up old-world charm

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU: An inland letter, a quick note on a postcard...all of these are forgotten things in today’s world of texts and emails. However, this duo – Rohini Kejriwal and Shruti Taneja – is working out a way to add a personal touch to communication. Kejriwal, a city-based writer and founder of The Alipore Post (a newsletter), has collaborated with Taneja, a Delhi-based recipe curator and founder of Navaala, a journal documenting traditional recipes, to launch a pan-India recipe postcard service. They simply call it the Alipore Post and Navaala Recipe Postcard exchange initiative where people can share recipes with their friends or family through postcards.

“Our target audience is those who want to create a sense of nostalgia by sending messages through postcard writing,” says Kejriwal. The service was started 10 days ago and so far they have received over 13 delivery requests from different parts of the country. “We receive a recipe from our customers after which we hand write them and post them to the destination on their behalf.

Due to the lockdown, a lot of people are not stepping out of their homes and this is one way to continue the love for food that all of us have. This is a pandemic project where we thought we could connect people through food and postcards,” says Kejriwal. They offer two versions or templates of postcards – sweet and savoury. The recipes will be categorised accordingly, stamped and then dropped off in a postbox nearby. The cost of getting one postcard written is `99.

Customers can also buy a set of five postcards for `299. From a grandmother sending a chutney recipe to her granddaughter, to messages like ‘eat alone in your room’, the fallout of the postcard service has seen a blend of emotions. “Receiving something personalised is a universal emotion. When you cook for someone, it is to show love and care for them...It has been decades since people received handwritten recipes,” says Taneja. Although social media becomes a hindrance to such services, the founders believe traditional practices always have a space of their own.

“Writing postcards is still rooted in nostalgia. WhatsApp messages tend to be forgotten or even deleted. Right now we are getting leads through social media. If the trend picks pace, we will extend this internationally as well,” says Taneja. (For details, log onto the Nivaala website)