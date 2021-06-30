STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Whipping up old-world charm

This postcard service attempts to connect family and friends across India through handwritten recipes

Published: 30th June 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inland letter, a quick note on a postcard...all of these are forgotten things in today’s world of texts and emails. However, this duo – Rohini Kejriwal and Shruti Taneja – is working out a way to add a personal touch to communication. Kejriwal, a city-based writer and founder of The Alipore Post (a newsletter), has collaborated with Taneja, a Delhi-based recipe curator and founder of Navaala, a journal documenting traditional recipes, to launch a pan-India recipe postcard service. They simply call it the Alipore Post and Navaala Recipe Postcard exchange initiative where people can share recipes with their friends or family through postcards.

“Our target audience is those who want to create a sense of nostalgia by sending messages through postcard writing,” says Kejriwal. The service was started 10 days ago and so far they have received over 13 delivery requests from different parts of the country. “We receive a recipe from our customers after which we hand write them and post them to the destination on their behalf.

Due to the lockdown, a lot of people are not stepping out of their homes and this is one way to continue the love for food that all of us have. This is a pandemic project where we thought we could connect people through food and postcards,” says Kejriwal. They offer two versions or templates of postcards – sweet and savoury. The recipes will be categorised accordingly, stamped and then dropped off in a postbox nearby. The cost of getting one postcard written is `99.

Customers can also buy a set of five postcards for `299. From a grandmother sending a chutney recipe to her granddaughter, to messages like ‘eat alone in your room’, the fallout of the postcard service has seen a blend of emotions. “Receiving something personalised is a universal emotion. When you cook for someone, it is to show love and care for them...It has been decades since people received handwritten recipes,” says Taneja. Although social media becomes a hindrance to such services, the founders believe traditional practices always have a space of their own.

“Writing postcards is still rooted in nostalgia. WhatsApp messages tend to be forgotten or even deleted. Right now we are getting leads through social media. If the trend picks pace, we will extend this internationally as well,” says Taneja. (For details, log onto the Nivaala website)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp