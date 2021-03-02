STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alert railway cop saves 32-year-old man who fell while boarding a moving train in Bengaluru

ASI C Devaraj was conducting regular anti-sabotage checks on Saturday when M Gopalakrishna was trying to board the Yesvantpur-Machilipatnam Express that had left the station around 2.20 PM.

Assistant Sub Inspector C Devaraj being honoured by Benfaluru Divisional Manager AK Verma on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector C Devaraj being honoured by Bengaluru Divisional Manager AK Verma on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quick thinking by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Railway Protection Force helped save the life of a 32-year-old passenger who slipped and fell when she was boarding an express train and was dragged along at Yesvantpur station. 

Injured passenger M Gopalakrishna heads home after being treated at Railway Hospital

C Devaraj was conducting regular anti-sabotage checks on Saturday when M Gopalakrishna was trying to board the Yesvantpur-Machilipatnam Express that had left the station around 2.20 PM. He had booked his ticked in S5 coach. 

"While trying to board the moving train from Platform 2, slipped and the train dragged him. The ASI immediately pulled him out of harm's way," an RPF cop said. 

A resident of SG Palya area in Bengaluru, Gopalakrishna suffered minor injuries. He was shifted to Railway Health Unit at Yesvantpur and dropped home after treatment. 

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager AK Verma on Monday honoured Devaraj's life-saving act and handed him a commendation certificate.

