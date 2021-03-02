STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fund crunch halts work on suburban terminal at Cantt Station

Rs 45 crore project sanctioned in 2019 hits a bump; Focus currently on completing Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal, officials say

Bangalore Cantonment railway station. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on the exclusive suburban terminal planned at Bengaluru Cantonment railway station to facilitate running of more local train services from the city to neighbouring areas has ground to a halt, due to non-release of funds.The Railway Board sanctioned the new terminal in April 2019, and was intended to be in place much earlier than the dedicated Suburban Rail Project for the City with a 2026 deadline.  Though it costs just Rs 45 crore and is not a huge sum by railway standards, it still needs to be allocated to the Constructions Division of South Western Railway for work to commence. 

A senior railway official said, "The focus at present is on completion of the Sir M Visvesvaraiah Coaching Terminal (Baiyappanahalli Third Coaching Terminal) and funds earmarked under 'Umbrella Works' for Railways in the Union budget are set to be completely handed over for this coaching terminal as it is set for launch by March-end. No specific amount had been sanctioned in the previous year's Union budget too."

Only one tender has been awarded so far in connection with the Cantonment terminal, he added. "The tender is for carrying out earthing works in the yard area of the station which is the preliminary work before the foundation is laid. The yard needs to be developed before tracks are laid." Another official said, "We need to have enough funds before we call for other tenders and go ahead with any other work." After the 148.17-km dedicated suburban rail project comprising four corridors is completed, the Cantonment terminal would be integrated with it. 

"The idea was to run new trains from here as well as stable a few trains here which are presently occupying space on the main line affecting operations. The terminal was proposed as both Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and Yesvantpur railway stations had become completely saturated (pre-covid), ruling out launch of new trains," said a top railway official. Trains to Hosur, Devanahalli, Tumakuru and Marikuppam could be run from here, he added.According to the Detailed Project Report, the terminal would have five stabling lines and four platforms. The stabling lines will join the two main lines operating presently at Cantonment railway station.

TAGS
suburban terminal Bengaluru Cantonment
