Help desk for Shivaram Karanth Layout opens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first help desk by a Supreme Court-appointed committee to gather details of the properties in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout began functioning from Monday. The committee members, former High Court judge Justice AV Chandrashekhar, former BDA commissioner Jayakar Jerome and former DG&IGP ST Ramesh were present at Govt Urdu Primary School at Medi Agrahara in Vaderahalli Panchayat.

The committee is collecting documents from all property owners who have carried out constructions till August 3, 2018 at the Layout.A member told TNIE, “The response is satisfactory on the opening day. We collected documents from five residents at the spot, while many visited us with numerous doubts. By lunch time, 15 people had submitted the documents online. It would have doubled by end of day.”

To spread awareness among public about these desks, banners were being put up in autos in the locality since Sunday. “We plan to do the same on buses passing through the area,” he added.The Committee estimates that around 7,500 constructions have come up in the space earmarked for the Layout. The SC wants to spare lawfully constructed layouts and the Committee’s job is to identify this category.