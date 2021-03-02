On-spot vaccination registration soon: Health Commissioner

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On day 1 of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said, “Soon, we will start spot registration in Bengaluru as well. On Monday, six vaccination sites in Bengaluru had issues resulting in a slow start. Some sites did not start the drive. But in other districts, the process was smooth. Issues will be addressed soon.”

A 65-year-old woman from Whitefield waited for three hours at KC General Hospital before returning home without the jab on day 1 of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on Monday. “Vaccination officers were clueless and told me that they have still not got information from health officials as to when to start the drive. They said the vaccines hadn’t come,” she said.

At BMCRI, vaccination officers were all set to start the process at Comprehensive Hemophilia Care Centre, but they did not receive login credentials for the portal from BBMP and could not start the process. The 70-year-old Vasudev Murthy from Banashankari said, “I came for spot registration but the vaccination did not even begin. They asked me to register online and come tomorrow. Those who are not tech-savvy will find it difficult.”

In the afternoon, instead of waiting for the portal to open, Medical Superintendent of KC General Hospital BR Venkateshaiah spoke to officials and started vaccinating those who had registered online. Some felt that a dry run could have been done. There was confusion as the government announced the drive was between 12 pm and 5 pm, while CoWIN stated it was from 9 am to 6 pm. In Mysuru, though the centres were equipped to inoculate close to 1,000 people, 294 got the jab.

In Mangaluru, 39 senior citizens took the vaccine at Wenlock District Hospital. Forty had registered, but it could not be administered to one as he did not furnish proper documents. CoWIN glitches were reported in Madikeri too. MLA KG Bopaiah, after taking the jab at a Virajpet Hospital, exhorted senior citizens to go for vaccination. In Udupi district, 85 people aged over 60 took the vaccination at five sites.

Former RS member Dr Prabhakar Kore, MLA Anil Benake, former MLA Vishwanath Patil and Congress leader V S Sadhunavar were prominent among those who received the jab in Belagavi. In Kalaburagi, 28 senior citizens, 29 healthcare and five frontline workers were vaccinated.Launching the drive from Sirsi for Uttara Kannada district, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said sufficient vaccine doses are available in the state and there is no cause for worry about side-effects.