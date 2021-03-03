STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

34-year-old PhD student ends life in hostel room at IISc campus in Bengaluru

A senior police officer from Sadashivanagar police station said that the deceased Ranadeer Kumar hailed from Bihar. He was supposed to submit his PhD thesis this year.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was under depression (Express Illustrations)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old PhD student of IISc ended his life by suicide at his room in the campus on Tuesday. He left no suicide note and based on a complaint by college authorities, a case of unnatural death has been registered. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was under depression.

A senior police officer from Sadashivanagar police station said that the deceased Ranadeer Kumar hailed from Bihar and was a final year student. He was studying nano technology and was living in the campus premises for a few years. He was supposed to submit his PhD thesis this year to complete the course.

A senior police officer said Kumar's family and friends were trying to reach him over phone since Monday evening and he did not answer the calls. On Tuesday afternoon, they went his room to check and found his body hanging. The security officials called the police and alerted them about the incident. The body was shifted for postmortem and handed over to the family on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the registrar of IISc said in the press release, "We are extremely saddened to report the deaths of two students on the campus. Kumar was pursuing his PhD in the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering. We strongly urge IISc community members to reach out to and seek help from the following facilities and wellness resources: 24 x 7 emergency call service for anyone needing to talk to a mental health professional (Phone number: 080-47113444) and online counselling and support via YourDost platform."

Meanwhile, another student, pursuing his M Tech from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, collapsed and was found unresponsive while playing football at the Gymkhana ground. The student, identified as Rahul, hailed from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. After receiving first aid treatment at the IISc Health Centre, he was immediately taken to MS Ramaiah Hospital where he was declared dead. The student's parents as well as the police were informed of the demise.

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc Bengaluru Indian Institute of Science
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp