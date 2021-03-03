Govt apathy over stench from industrial area irks locals 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after complaints were first raised against the foul stench emanating from Bommasandra Industrial Area, local anger has spilled over to social media as multiple attempts to get their grievance addressed have been met with official apathy.Hundreds of large, medium, small and mirco industrial units operate Bommasandra Industrial area which is spread across 2,500 acres in south Bengaluru.

Complaints to officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board have yielded no result, prompting locals to voice their concerns on social media. They are also considering approaching the courts to get their grievances addressed. “There is a strong chemical smell in the area. It increases during the night and early morning. The worst-affected are senior citizens, women and children who are at home round-the-clock,” said Manjunath S Achar, who lives near BIA.

He added that they had approached the KSPCB regional environmental engineer, Jigani, and the chief engineer of Bommanahalli zone, to little or no effect. KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasalu said that he would look into the matter immediately and take action against officials for neglecting their duty.