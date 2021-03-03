KSRP women to train school, college girls in self-defence

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools and colleges in Karnataka will now have special self-defence training sessions for young girls. The girls will be trained by none other than the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP)’s women platoon.This initiative will be launched on March 9 by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as part of the International Women’s Day (March 8) celebrations. It will be taken up on a trial basis in 15 select government schools in Bengaluru and Belagavi.

KSRP Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said, “These classes will help young girls, especially rural children, boost their self-confidence and self-esteem. Not just schools and colleges, but even children of police personnel and women members of Resident Welfare Associations will be trained in self- defence.”

The KSRP’s women platoon has already undergone training in karate and these women will turn into instructors for the young girls in schools and colleges. “Around 50 women personnel have been trained. We are also going to cover schools under our Student Police Cadet Programme. It’s a voluntary initiative on our part and going to cover the whole state over a period of time,” Alok Kumar said.

He said, “It’s a part of a proactive social outreach programme by KSRP. The spirit remains the same as envisaged in the Nirbhaya Scheme — imparting self-defence techniques to women and girl children.”