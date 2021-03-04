STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

You can get covid vaccine 24x7 now

New rule applicable to both government, pvt hospitals

Published: 04th March 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Health Ministry has now allowed hospitals to extend or advance the vaccination schedule any day and one does not have to stick to a fixed schedule to get inoculated. This means that hospitals can now vaccinate people 24x7 at their convenience. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday took to Twitter and said, “The government has removed time constraints to increase the speed of vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of both time and health of citizens,” he tweeted.

Since all hospitals, both private and government, are linked to the government’s CoWIN app and website, the flexible schedule allowed by the government is applicable to both.Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday said the timeline of vaccinating beneficiaries from 9 am to 5 pm has been done away with and it is up to the hospitals to decide whether they want to continue administering vaccines even after that.

The response to the vaccination drive on Day 3 of Phase 2 was better than earlier two days at Jayanagar General Hospital on Wednesday | meghana Sastry

However, people who have been waiting for hours at hospitals across the state said, “Glitches on CoWIN app are yet to be rectified. Hospitals also need to coordinate well and ensure that we are not made to wait. What’s the use of making it 24x7 when the hospital staff is not ready and the portal won’t permit you to register?” asked Dharmendra Kumar, a 53-year-old teacher, who has been trying to register himself and his father, on the app. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp