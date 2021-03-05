Govt mulls vaccinating elderly at PHCs to speed up vax coverage 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is considering involving primary health centres and community health centres in vaccine administration, Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.The government is considering the move to speed up vaccination of the elderly and people aged above 45 with comorbidities. This is currently being carried out at taluk and district hospitals and designated private facilities.

“If a vaccinated person gets infected, the effect will be minimal. No adverse effect has been reported. Considering the infrastructure in private hospitals, permission for vaccines will be given as per Central government guidelines,” Sudhakar said.

As many as 1,561 people with comorbidities were given the first dose on Thursday, taking the total tally of this group to 5,179 people, while 10,525 people aged 60 and above got their first shot, taking the total tally of vaccinated senior citizens to 33,632.

No Adverse Events Following Immunization have been reported for Phase-3 since it began on March 1.So far, 4,51,007 health workers have got their first dose, 2,20,566 health workers have got their second dose, and 1,64,194 frontline workers have got their first dose and 6 frontline workers have got the second dose.