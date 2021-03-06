STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro commuters struggle to reach stations

It has been over six weeks since the first Metro line of Phase-II was launched with much fanfare along Kanakapura Road.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been over six weeks since the first Metro line of Phase-II was launched with much fanfare along Kanakapura Road. Though residents in this part of South Bengaluru were quite eager to use it, the absence of last-mile connectivity coupled with inadequate parking facilities is stoping many from using it. The five stations — Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute — that dot the 6.29-km stretch of Reach 4B have seen poor patronage since they were opened for commercial operations on January 15. This has forced BMTC to cut down on the feeder buses it operated in the initial weeks. Without cycles or two-wheeler hire facilities, commuters are left to fend for themselves. 

Barring parking space for a few two-wheelers at these stations, there is no space for cars. A fleet of electric autos ‘Metro Ride’ helps public at Konanakunte Cross station as they ferry people for fares starting from Rs 10 to a pre-determined point near their homes. 

However, there is no parking space for these autos too. “The response has been good and we have completed 20,000 rides so far,” its CEO Girish Nagpal said.A senior BMTC official said the poor patronage forced them to reduce the 16 feeder buses being run from these stations to the interior areas, to 10. “We might go back to running 16 buses or even more, provided there is a good patronage. It is a huge loss to the BMTC to run buses along routes which fetch a revenue of Rs 3 or 4 per km as compared to Rs 30 per km on our regular buses ... this does not even help us meet diesel cost,” he said. 

Abdul Aleem, president of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, an umbrella group of 60 RWAs said public wanted more buses. “We conducted a survey covering 3,500 residents on facilities needed to make them use the Metro. A majority wanted an increase in feeder buses that would touch stops near their homes,” he said. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said the new stretch has a patronage of anywhere between 6,000 and 8,000 commuters per day. However, he had no answers for what steps BMRCL would be taking to improve the last-mile connectivity here.

Measures that failed

  • Poor patronage forces BMTC to reduce feeder buses from 16 to 10 along 
  • Reach 4B
  • It’s a loss for BMTC to run buses along routes which fetch a revenue of Rs 3 or 4 per km as compared to Rs 30 per km, says BMTC official
  • ‘Metro Ride’—  A fleet of electric autos helps public at Konanakunte Cross station
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp