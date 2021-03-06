‘Shoot’ at sight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some movies stay with you long after the end credits roll. For filmmaker Adarsh Eshwarappa, American thriller Night Crawler (a 2014 film directed by Dan Gilroy) is one such film. It revolves around Louis Bloom, a petty thief who realises that he can make money by capturing photographs of crime scenes and starts resorting to extreme tactics to get them. So recently, when Eshwarappa was looking to make a film with the students of Tent Cinema Film School by Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, he decided to work on a similar concept in his film Boomerang.

The 15-minute film revolves around the way “news works these days.” “This American film was always at the back of my mind. I’ve also seen how reality shows are shot and how news programmes work. I feel that although it is live, there is a lot of manipulation that goes in,” he says. The film released on YouTube.

Along with the 15 acting students and seven filmmaking students, Eshwarappa, who has written and directed Shuddhi and Bhinna, worked on the film’s post-production for about one week with the students, all of whom are in the 20-30 years age group.

“The best part is that I now work on providing a scenario without coming up with any fixed dialogues. So we just had to arrive at the plot and shoot. Since dialogues were natural, there was nothing staged-managed,” he says, adding that this method provides authenticity. “In fact, I am following it for my short films also. The process is so much more enjoyable,” he adds.

Eshwarappa is also conducting workshops with actors to train them and improvise on this process. In the film, they have also captured live sound (sync sound) without involving any dubbing. “We used multiple cameras to shoot the film, which we shot in one day starting at 6.30am. Like not having written dialogues, we wanted the sound also to be real,” he says.