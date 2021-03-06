STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Style check

Designer Raghavendra Rathore, who is having a trunk show in the city, talks to CE about B’luru’s sense of style, how high-end fashion has found itself in a migratory space and more

Published: 06th March 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is a summer city, allowing room for experimentation for menswear designers, as the weather permits many offerings for the warm months, says lifestyle designer Raghavendra Rathore, who is hosting his trunk show in the city this weekend. The pandemic has significantly hit several sectors and it’s no different for the fashion industry. According to Rathore, the pandemic has given vitality to online sales with the entire sector of high-end fashion finding itself in this new migratory space, where the importance of digitising has become a part of business strategy. 

“Perhaps in some cases, this is more important than the traditional brick-and-mortar boutiques approach,” he says, adding that Bengaluru is an important market for most designer brands in the north.

The city, he says, thrives in the evening like any other metropolitan, offering endless possibilities of dressing up. “Traditionally, it is also an important base for production of high-value items. But with regard to fashion, it has higher expectations of quality from designer brands, thus becoming an important date on most high-end brand’s calendars for trunk shows and events, to woo in younger and more adaptive customers who have a style of their own and may not conform to trends on runways,” adds Rathore. 

 The two-day trunk show has been curated with the demands of summer season, and will host a range of products, including accessories such as shoes made in Italy, cufflinks and heirloom buttons that can be designed with personal insignias, family totems and more. The silhouettes vary from everyday wardrobe styles to evening and festive styles that have embellishments. 

“The importance of customisation and controlled spending on embroideries on clothes has moved to investment in heirloom buttons which can be passed from one generation to the other, as well as simplification of styles. Spending a lot of money on outfits which have too much embroidery that can only be worn once versus spending on jewellery and perhaps the intimate wedding experience is a big trend which is here to stay,” he says. 

Despite designers mushrooming, Rathore points out that there is room for any sort of talent who wish to try their luck in the industry. “Having said that, I believe that new brands and upcoming designers must always understand their customer, keeping them in the centre of their strategy as they build brands. That is key,” says Rathore.Bespoke Collection by Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur is being showcased at Armadio, 34, Sankey Cross Road, Sadashiva Nagar, on March 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp