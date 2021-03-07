22-year-old ends life after recovering from Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old B.Tech student ended his life by coming under a moving train at Aravantikepalya on Friday. He was under depression after recovering from Covid-19, the police said.

The victim Suneel Kumar left home at 6pm on Friday after informing his mother that he was going for a walk, police said. His father told the police that Kumar suffered a Covid attack a month ago and was in coma for four days.

After returning home, he became depressed. If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.