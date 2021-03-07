HC imposes Rs 3L cost on residents’ assn, others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed cost of Rs 3 lakh on the Manyatha Residents’ Association and other individuals while allowing appeals filed by Syndicate Bank, Gas Authority of India and one another, with regard to the allotment of civic amenity sites.

A division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda said, “Appeals are allowed with costs being imposed on the petitioners for not having a right to challenge the allotment of the civic amenity sites and not being able to establish any illegality in the allotment.”

The allottees have paid a lease amount in crores to the BDA. The allotment is for a period of 30 years and over a decade has been lost in litigation. The uncertainty caused to the allottees must be compensated, the court said.

According to the order, the BDA had allotted civic amenity site Nos. 5 and 6 to the GAIL, at Rachenahalli. The BDA had allotted civic amenity site No.4 to Syndicate Bank and site Nos.2A and 2B to one another. The sites were allotted between 2007 and 2010.