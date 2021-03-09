STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dark truths

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey brought out some open secrets on colourism and racism. Bengaluru girls tell City Express their experiences closer home
 

Published: 09th March 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While it was anticipated that Meghan Markle and Harry’s chat with Oprah Winfrey would be a blockbuster, it opened a can of worms on colourism and discrimination. For instance, she spoke about how the ex-royal couple’s son Archie’s skin colour became a topic of concern for many in the British royal family. The issue could be happening thousands of miles away from the city, but the same concern is still relevant in Bengaluru.

Many women in the city face issues of colourism on a regular basis. Golden skin, dusky beauty...these are just a few of the adjectives that model Sangeetha Ramesh is used to hearing. Does this spill into the kind of work they get? “Yes, we get  far less work than fair-skinned models,” she says, adding,“There are times when there is a model requirement with the word ‘upmarket face’ mentioned. This is synonymous with fair skin. I have a huge issue with the fact that the words ‘black’ and ‘dark’ are always associated with something dirty, poor or bad,” says Ramesh, who has been modelling for more than four years now.

lthough there’s much talk about inclusivity and raising voice against colour discrimination, Ramesh says the reality of the matter is slightly different. She further adds, “If you check out brands like Flying Machine, they mostly have white-skinned models. Even e-commerce sites like Myntra have mostly foreign figures who model in sarees.” CE reached out to the e-commerce platform, but did not get a response in time.    

Fashion and entertainment industries could be one of the first to get the limelight, purely for their focus on physical presentation, but it does not stop there. Nikitha Badas, mechatronics engineer, has been facing the issue right from her childhood. “I am a single child and my mother was always pitied because I was dusky,” says Badas.

She recalls the first time she wanted  to apply foundation and was suggested one which was four shades lighter than her skin tone. “When I moved to Germany to do my masters, I realised I can get a foundation according to my skin tone. It was when I moved abroad that I was complimented for my skin tone,” says Badas.

The process of changing mindsets may be slow, but it’s happening slowly. Model and actor Nicole Faria, who has been in the industry for long enough to have seen it all, finds that the idea of colour in India is changing. “In the fashion industry, people are focusing on the beauty of the dusky skin. I have been lucky to be surrounded by these kinds of people. My advice to anyone facing any sort of colour discrimination or to those starting off is to have confidence and conviction. That’s what helped me,” says Faria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp