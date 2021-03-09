Dark truths

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While it was anticipated that Meghan Markle and Harry’s chat with Oprah Winfrey would be a blockbuster, it opened a can of worms on colourism and discrimination. For instance, she spoke about how the ex-royal couple’s son Archie’s skin colour became a topic of concern for many in the British royal family. The issue could be happening thousands of miles away from the city, but the same concern is still relevant in Bengaluru.

Many women in the city face issues of colourism on a regular basis. Golden skin, dusky beauty...these are just a few of the adjectives that model Sangeetha Ramesh is used to hearing. Does this spill into the kind of work they get? “Yes, we get far less work than fair-skinned models,” she says, adding,“There are times when there is a model requirement with the word ‘upmarket face’ mentioned. This is synonymous with fair skin. I have a huge issue with the fact that the words ‘black’ and ‘dark’ are always associated with something dirty, poor or bad,” says Ramesh, who has been modelling for more than four years now.

lthough there’s much talk about inclusivity and raising voice against colour discrimination, Ramesh says the reality of the matter is slightly different. She further adds, “If you check out brands like Flying Machine, they mostly have white-skinned models. Even e-commerce sites like Myntra have mostly foreign figures who model in sarees.” CE reached out to the e-commerce platform, but did not get a response in time.

Fashion and entertainment industries could be one of the first to get the limelight, purely for their focus on physical presentation, but it does not stop there. Nikitha Badas, mechatronics engineer, has been facing the issue right from her childhood. “I am a single child and my mother was always pitied because I was dusky,” says Badas.

She recalls the first time she wanted to apply foundation and was suggested one which was four shades lighter than her skin tone. “When I moved to Germany to do my masters, I realised I can get a foundation according to my skin tone. It was when I moved abroad that I was complimented for my skin tone,” says Badas.

The process of changing mindsets may be slow, but it’s happening slowly. Model and actor Nicole Faria, who has been in the industry for long enough to have seen it all, finds that the idea of colour in India is changing. “In the fashion industry, people are focusing on the beauty of the dusky skin. I have been lucky to be surrounded by these kinds of people. My advice to anyone facing any sort of colour discrimination or to those starting off is to have confidence and conviction. That’s what helped me,” says Faria.