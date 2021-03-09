STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on footbridges at Namma Metro stations 

The CM also announced that another 41 km of Metro line would be made operational between June 2021 and December 2022.

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By Express News Service

With access to some Metro stations in Phase-I proving to be difficult for commuters, the government has decided to put up seven foot over bridges (FOBs) for upcoming stations on Hosur Road under Phase-II. The stations at Hebbagodi, Huskur, Electronic City I, Electronic City II, Hosa Road, Chikkabegur and Oxford are all set to be completed by March 2022. 

The long FOB connecting Yesvantpur railway station and Metro station, as well as FOBs at KR Puram and Jnanabharati will be readied, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated in the budget. Two more FOBs on NH-4 that would help access Dasarahalli and Chikkabidarakallu Metro stations too will be in place.

The CM also announced that another 41 km of Metro line would be made operational between June 2021 and December 2022. The Western Extension of the line up to Kengeri will be in place by June 2021 and up to Challaghatta by March 2022; KR Puram to Whitefield, Bommasandra to Bommanahalli and Nagasandra to Chikkabidarakallu by December 2022, said  Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director Ajay Seth. The budget is an “excellent support for Bengaluru’s comprehensive development”, he added.
The common card for use on different public transportation modes will be available by August, the CM announced. 

