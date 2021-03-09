HC seeks list of parks, open spaces in BDA, BBMP limits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to produce the list of parks, playfields and open spaces approved under Section 4 and 5 of the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation & Regulation) Act, 1985, within the jurisdiction of BBMP and BDA.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee seeking directions to protect parks, playfields and open spaces. Directing the government to place on record the steps being taken to protect these spaces, the court ordered the BDA to produce the list of parks, playfields and open spaces in private layouts under its limits.