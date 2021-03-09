STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In a splash

Acid attack survivors convey positive and inspiring messages in this music video, which is an anthem for fellow survivors

Published: 09th March 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life changes in a moment and acid attack survivors can vouch for that. Like survivor Heena puts it, “We don’t need your sympathy. We need your love and support.” Which is why this original music video released on Women’s Day, is meant to be an anthem of sorts for acid attack survivors. Called Hum Shakti Hai, this was an attempt to convey inspiring messages and features survivors. It is created by From Mug To Mike, a platform for bathroom singers, and Atijeevan Foundation, founded by Pragya Prasun, an acid attack survivor, who has helped few hundreds of other victims recover and get back to normal life. 

The song showcases the struggle, strength and resolve of acid attack survivors. It  sends a message that we all are equal and deserve equal opportunities in the society. This revolves around the philosophy of finding strength from within. 

The music of the video is composed by Sunil Koshy, the founder of From Mug To Mike, who has also sung the song along with some of his students who are from different walks of lives – doctor, engineers, scientists, and corporates.

“The music video release was supported by online campaigns and awareness talks and video bytes of survivors from across India, in an attempt to educate people about acid attacks, and how one can help in any way possible. Even a small gesture would make a difference, and to accept them as one of us,” says Koshy, adding, “We also want to support survivors’ hobbies, especially singing, give them training, a platform and encourage them to take it further.” 

Acid attack survivors like Deepmala Tiwari wonder how long people will give importance to external beauty. “Beauty is light which comes from within,” she says. To which surviour Shabnam Sultana, adds, “Don’t judge me for what happened to me, see what I am capable of doing.”  Acid attack survivor Mokima Khatun sums it up best, “Either I keep clinging onto my past or accept myself and look forward to a bright future. I prefer to do the later.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp