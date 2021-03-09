In a splash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life changes in a moment and acid attack survivors can vouch for that. Like survivor Heena puts it, “We don’t need your sympathy. We need your love and support.” Which is why this original music video released on Women’s Day, is meant to be an anthem of sorts for acid attack survivors. Called Hum Shakti Hai, this was an attempt to convey inspiring messages and features survivors. It is created by From Mug To Mike, a platform for bathroom singers, and Atijeevan Foundation, founded by Pragya Prasun, an acid attack survivor, who has helped few hundreds of other victims recover and get back to normal life.

The song showcases the struggle, strength and resolve of acid attack survivors. It sends a message that we all are equal and deserve equal opportunities in the society. This revolves around the philosophy of finding strength from within.

The music of the video is composed by Sunil Koshy, the founder of From Mug To Mike, who has also sung the song along with some of his students who are from different walks of lives – doctor, engineers, scientists, and corporates.

“The music video release was supported by online campaigns and awareness talks and video bytes of survivors from across India, in an attempt to educate people about acid attacks, and how one can help in any way possible. Even a small gesture would make a difference, and to accept them as one of us,” says Koshy, adding, “We also want to support survivors’ hobbies, especially singing, give them training, a platform and encourage them to take it further.”

Acid attack survivors like Deepmala Tiwari wonder how long people will give importance to external beauty. “Beauty is light which comes from within,” she says. To which surviour Shabnam Sultana, adds, “Don’t judge me for what happened to me, see what I am capable of doing.” Acid attack survivor Mokima Khatun sums it up best, “Either I keep clinging onto my past or accept myself and look forward to a bright future. I prefer to do the later.”