Karnataka Budget: 'Approach towards Bengaluru is scientific'

Happy news for Bengaluru is the government’s commitment to strengthen public transport. The significant allocation to the suburban train project and line-doubling between Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur (by 2023); the intent to build airport Metro, no mention of flyovers and not increasing BMTC fares, all point towards a more scientific approach towards mobility in our city that will reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it seems to be largely ignored in this budget. The investment is too little in primary healthcare centres and there is no intent to build affordable housing. Conversion of anganwadi centres to creches is a good idea, but we don’t have enough anganwadis in our city. The investment in public schools too seems too little, too late.

It is good to see the focus on tourism in Bengaluru. The onus is on the government to put some serious investment into reviving tourism here as we have the potential and it helps create livelihoods and brings revenues. The government should go all out to attract tourists, as we break free of the pandemic.

The new corporation for solid waste management is against the principles of local self-government. The new BBMP Act 2020 did a disservice to Bengaluru by not merging the parastatals into BBMP and now we have yet another agency to deal with. If it is designed to end the powerful garbage mafia, I cannot see it. No elected council and more parastatals do not reflect well on our city governance.

The Rs 7,795 crore allocation for the development of Bengaluru speaks volumes about the dependency of BBMP on the State Government. What we need is a thriving State Finance Commission, not just Bengaluru but all cities of Karnataka deserve a fair share of revenues based on a scientific formula similar to the Central Finance Commission’s.

During every budget, the CM dons the hat of Bengaluru Mayor and reels out various schemes for the city. This must stop and the city should receive its fair share of funds through SFC and then members of BBMP Council and Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance should deliberate on preparing the city budget. That will be the day Bengaluru can truly and proudly claim to be one of the world’s most dynamic cities.