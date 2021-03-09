Song of the season 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singer Bhavna Menon considers herself to be the ‘happiest girl’ now. And why not since she recently released her first song of the year. Nazadikiyan, which is the new Indie song on the block, was released recently on her YouTube channel.The romantic number is a soulful yet dreamy number. “It is always a good feeling to have a new song released, especially if work has come out the way you had imagined it ,” says the 23-year-old singer-model.

The lyrics of the song which she wrote in Hindi were hardly challenging. “My father was in the Navy and I lived a nomadic life which helped me get comfortable with the language,” she says. Menon’s last song was Tasiir, which was out in 2020. Ask her what took her so long for the next one, and she says for her it’s about the quality of the music rather than the number of songs she releases.

What makes the song even more special according to her is that it is produced by Sanjeev Thomas, who has worked with big names in the music industry, like AR Rahman, has always been on the checklist of any new artiste to work with. Menon considers it nothing less than a golden opportunity. “Initially, it was daunting to work with an experienced musician like Thomas, but the experience taught me a lot about music.

Though he comes with so much experience, he incorporated the things I wanted for the song so that it remains mine. It is no wonder that he is the best in the industry,” says Menon, adding that Thomas added a new perspective. “Right now he is working on indie music himself and is also supporting many upcoming artistes,” she adds.

If the music is calming, the video is no less cinematic. Directed by Saad Khan, it was shot on the outskirts of the city. “The song was set in a particular mood, and it was very important that the visuals matched. It’s all been captured beautifully.”