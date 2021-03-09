STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Song of the season 

Model-singer Bhavna Menon’s latest Hindi single Nazadikiyan, produced by Sanjeev Thomas, is here to make a new addition to your indie playlist 

Published: 09th March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singer Bhavna Menon considers herself to be the ‘happiest girl’ now. And why not since she recently released her first song of the year. Nazadikiyan, which is the new Indie song on the block, was released recently on her YouTube channel.The romantic number is a soulful yet dreamy number. “It is always a good feeling to have a new song released, especially if work has come out the way you had imagined it ,” says the 23-year-old singer-model. 

The lyrics of the song which she wrote in Hindi were hardly challenging. “My father was in the Navy and I lived a nomadic life which helped me get comfortable with the language,” she says. Menon’s last song was Tasiir, which was out in 2020. Ask her what took her so long for the next one, and she says for her it’s about the quality of the music rather than the number of songs she releases. 

What makes the song even more special according to her is that it is produced by Sanjeev Thomas, who has worked with big names in the music industry, like AR Rahman, has always been on the checklist of any new artiste to work with. Menon considers it nothing less than a golden opportunity. “Initially, it was daunting to work with an experienced musician like Thomas, but the experience taught me a lot about music.

Though he comes with so much experience, he incorporated the things I wanted for the song so that it remains mine. It is no wonder that he is the best in the industry,” says Menon, adding that Thomas added a new perspective. “Right now he is working on indie music himself and is also supporting many upcoming artistes,” she adds.

If the music is calming, the video is no less cinematic. Directed by Saad Khan, it was shot on the outskirts of the city. “The song was set in a particular mood, and it was very important that the visuals matched. It’s all been captured beautifully.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp