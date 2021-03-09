STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suburban rail gets Rs 850 crore shot in the arm

 State budget has earmarked Rs 850 crore following Centre’s approval of the dedicated Rs 15,767-crore Suburban Railway Project in October 2020.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a suburban train used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State budget has earmarked Rs 850 crore following Centre’s approval of the dedicated Rs 15,767-crore Suburban Railway Project in October 2020. Railway officials welcomed the move and said it was sufficient to meet the requirements in the first year. A top official of Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE), the nodal agency for the project, said, “We have begun the process of land acquisition, civil construction, designing of plans and calling tenders.” 

The number of train services between Bengaluru and surrounding areas will increase after the doubling projects implemented by K-RIDE between Yesvantpur-Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur will be ready. Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “The allocation for the suburban rail is a positive move. However, the State should have come out with a deadline for eliminating the 29 manned railway crossings in the city.” 

The State government also reiterated that it would spend Rs 2,630 crore to acquire land for seven new railway projects spanning 1,173 km. The overall cost of these projects is Rs 7,984 crore and the state’s share will be Rs 3,991 crore. An official said, “The state is reiterating its commitment towards the acquisition cost. What is laudable is that in the midst of a financially stressed year, it has spelt out it would honour its commitment.”

