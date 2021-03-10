STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
103-yr-old J Kameshwari from Bengaluru becomes India's oldest woman to get COVID-19 vaccine

Kameshwari was accompanied by her 77-year-old son Prasad Rao and other eligible family members. According to the hospital, Kameshwari cooperated well with the staff while getting vaccinated.

Published: 10th March 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 11:57 AM

covid-19 vaccination

103-year-old J Kameshwari gets her COVID-19 vaccine jab at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: J Kameshwari, 103, became the oldest woman in India to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Bengaluru resident was administered the jab at Apollo Hospital in Bannerghatta Road on Tuesday.

When the third phase vaccinations began on March 1, it was 102-year-old Subramanian KN, a retired army officer, and the oldest man, to receive the vaccine at Columbia Asia Hospital in Hebbal.  

Kameshwari was accompanied by her 77-year-old son Prasad Rao and other eligible family members. According to the hospital, Kameshwari cooperated well with the staff while getting vaccinated. In the 30-minute post-vaccination observation, neither Kameshwari nor any of her family members reported any side-effects. 

J Kameshwari with her folks after receiving the vaccine for coronavirus. (Photo | Express)

"We appreciate the courage and the grit shown by Smt J Kameshwari and her family, especially at this age to fight against the pandemic by getting vaccinated. They deserve to be praised for setting an example for other senior citizens and help alleviate any fear and doubts in their minds regarding the vaccine. At Apollo, we recommend more people to come forward and take the COVID-19 vaccination, which is a strong weapon in our armoury to win the battle against the novel coronavirus."

So far, over 1,37,548 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Karnataka. The senior citizens are coming forward with no hesitancy and showing the way for others to get vaccinated. 

