After 103-year-old woman, another centenarian gets COVID-19 jab in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a day after a 103-year-old woman in the city became one of the oldest beneficiaries in India to get the COVID-19 jab, a 102-year-old was vaccinated at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

CS Rangamma, who was very enthusiastic to get vaccinated, came to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Girinagar. Rangamma, a resident of Kathriguppe, was born on December 18, 1918. After the jab, Rangamma said, "It is necessary for those eligible to get vaccinated and I thank the government and the hospital for providing all necessary steps for vaccination. There is no need for vaccine hesitancy and all should come forward to take the jab."

Dr Reshma, unit head of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, said, "Rangamma was accompanied by her grandson and daughter-in-law. She was perfectly fine and asymptomatic and went home after the 30-minute mandatory observation."

ALSO READ: 103-yr-old J Kameshwari from Bengaluru becomes India's oldest woman to get COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, 103-year-old J Kameshwari had received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta road. She was accompanied by her 77-year-old son Prasad Rao and a few other eligible family members.

The official spokesperson at Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road said, "We appreciate the courage and grit shown by J. Kameshwari and her family, especially at this age to fight against the pandemic by getting vaccinated. They deserve to be praised for setting an example for other senior citizens and helping to alleviate any fear and doubts in their minds regarding vaccination. At Apollo, we recommend more people to come forward and take the COVID-19 vaccination, which is a strong weapon in our armoury to win the battle against the novel coronavirus."

Earlier, on day 1 of the third phase of vaccination, 102-year-old Subramanian K N, a retired Indian Army officer, had received the COVID vaccine at Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, and was the oldest man to get the jab. Till Tuesday evening, over 1,37,548 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the state.