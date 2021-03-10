Closure of entry points into Karnataka ‘ridiculous’: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district administration’s closure of all but four entry points into Karnataka from Kerala was “ridiculous” in the context of other districts bordering Kerala having no such restrictions, the Karnataka High Court said on Tuesday. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, however, made it clear that the court did not mean that entry points into Karnataka from Kerala be closed.

While hearing a PIL filed by Kasargod resident B Subbaya Rai questioning the blockade, the court said that the Dakshina Kannada district administration had closed all but four of 25 entry points to Karnataka from Kerala, although people could still enter the state from other districts.

The court said that the legality of the closure order would have to examined as the state government had supported the Disaster Management Authority’s order on the blocking, even though the Technical Advistory Committee had not recommended it.

“People inflicted with Covid-19 can enter the State from other districts, but not from Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada)? Is this is your stand?” the Court asked the State, referring to the meeting chaired by the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner on March 8. The proceedings of the meeting showed that the order dated February 18 imposed restrictions on movement between the two states was not modified, even though the state government had told the high court during the previous hearing that it would do so.