Food fundas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the chaos of a woman’s daily life, healthy eating usually takes a back seat. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her Hinglish audiobook Secrets of Good Health, available on Audible, has an entire episode titled ‘A health manifesto for Women’ where she shares a list of top five must-eat food items to ensure balanced hormones and a healthy body. Here are the five foods to include in your daily diet as a step towards a a healthier lifestyle:

Garden cress seeds (aliv): These are rich in iron and folic acid which help in improving the hemoglobin levels in our body. DIwekar suggests adding them to your daily diet in the form of laddoos or a pinch with your turmeric milk at night.

Raisins: While raisin laddoos are traditionally consumed by a lactating mother, they are beneficial to all women even as part of their daily diets. “Gondh makes our bones stronger and thus makes us look lean. Therefore all women should eat them during winters in the form of a laddoo as they also make for a good mid-meal snack,” she says. Additionally for all the women who suffer from the issue of irregular periods

should also include raisins in their daily diet.

Root veggies: Often forgotten, root vegetables are rich in Vitamin B, fibre and protein. “For women who suffer from bloating and acidity, root vegetables such as sweet potatoes, yams and taro roots (arbi) help in regulating our digestive system and improve overall digestion,” she says. Rice: Diwekar recommends including rice as a part of a daily diet.

“Rice is prebiotic, meaning it helps in the growth of good bacteria in the body along with being rich in vitamin B and fibre,” she says. Additionally, she also recommends including local, regional and hand -pounded/single-polished rice instead of the other ones available in the market. “For all those who have trouble sleeping at night and feel bloated, including rice is an excellent option,” she adds.

Coconut: Whenever Diwekar feels a desire to eat something sweet, she opts for dry coconut with jaggery. Coconut is filled with essential fatty acids that can reduce wrinkles. Including coconut in the daily diet also promotes hair growth.