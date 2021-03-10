‘For over 2 decades, BAI was run as a personal fiefdom’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There is a story in Indian mythology about Lord Krishna allowing King Shishupala a hundred offences before he killed him.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a story in Indian mythology about Lord Krishna allowing King Shishupala a hundred offences before he killed him. Shishupala wasn’t an evil king like some of the demons in Indian mythology but he was blinded by the power that the throne brought with it and believed that he was above scrutiny. Prakash Padukone is no Lord Krishna but he was definitely the most revered figure in Indian badminton in the 1980s and ’90s. And the BAI isn’t really a kingdom but an organisation entrusted with the job of looking after the welfare of the sport and its sportspersons. But the comparison isn’t entirely out of place.

For more than two decades, the federation had been run as a personal fiefdom by president Fazil Ahmad and secretary Sri Ram Chadha and players and coaches were completely at their mercy. As a player, Padukone and his fellow shuttlers had suffered the consequences of haphazard sports administration many a time, but the hundredth crime – the one that Padukone could not forgive – was when the BAI threatened to ban the players in 1997 to assert their supremacy.

Tension had started to build up with Padukone taking over as national coach in 1993, as his vision for the players did not match with the way the federation was handling the entire process. Two-time national champion U. Vimal Kumar was also at loggerheads with the BAI then. Vimal was then based in England and training with Indian-origin coach Tom John, but was made to come back to India for every selection tournament.

But things began to unravel when Padukone and Vimal Kumar established the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy. The Academy had managed to get long-term sponsorship from the BPL Group, had a place of their own, and wanted to send their players for training stints in Denmark under Morten Frost and for more international tournaments.

Till then, Indian players were only sent on tours sponsored by the Indian government and ended up playing only in the major international tournaments. This meant that most of the players lacked the exposure needed to start excelling in major events and that showed in the overall result of the Indian shuttlers.India’s last major success on the international stage had come when they won five bronze medals in the 1982 Asian Games and a lot of credit for that was due to the central government which arranged for regular camps since the continental event was to be held in New Delhi.

The camps were held in Patiala, Udaipur and Bengaluru and were for about one-and-a-half months, with focus on fitness and training under the watchful eyes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches headed by T.P.S. Puri. Padukone had moved to Copenhagen after the 1980 All England triumph and had become a professional licensed player and hence was not allowed to participate in the Games. But he would also join the camps when in India and help his fellow players in their training.

Almost all the players I spoke to who were part of the national camps during that period spoke about how the camps were really beneficial in terms of improving fitness, getting quality shuttles to train and many top-quality players to train with. But overall improvement on the skills front did not take place as the coaches lacked understanding of international sport.

It was only when the Chinese Xiao Ming joined the national team in early 1990s that players like Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Madhumita Bisht and even Gopichand benefitted from his expertise. But even he had to change his methods to adjust to the whims and fancies of the administrators and that created added friction between BAI and the top players.(Excerpted with permission from Gopichand Factor: The Rise and Rise of Indian Badminton by Abhijeet Kulkarni, published by Westland Sports)

