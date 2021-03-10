HC to govt: Don’t take coercive action against schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to take coercive action against members of the Association of Indian Schools (AIS) if they violate the circular directing them to collect only 70% of tuition fee.The court also directed AIS members not to take harsh a view of parents if they are not able to pay more than the government-prescribed fee. Justice R Devdas passed the interim order after hearing the arguments in the case.

On January 29, the state government had issued a circular directing private schools to collect only 70% of the tuition fee paid in the last academic year, for the current academic year, due to Covid-19. Following this, the AIS had moved the court on the grounds that the government has no power to pass such an order.

Court asks BBMP to submit details about street upkeep The Karanataka High Court on Tuesday directed the BBMP Commissioner to file an affidavit setting out the decision taken for the implementation of orders passed by the court, for the upkeep of public streets in Bengaluru.

It also directed the Commissioner to specify in the affidavit whether any steps were taken to repair footpaths and roads, as highlighted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in its report submitted to the court. The report drew attention on 5,435 footpath- and pothole-related issues highlighted by citizens during a survey conducted to ascertain the quality of public streets.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order as two Chief Engineers of BBMP (Road Infrastructure) were unable to make their stand clear on taking steps regarding the issues highlighted in the report. Referring to the public remedy available to citizens to seek compensation from the civic body, if they are injured due to poor public roads and footpaths, the HC directed the Commissioner to clarify whether any steps were taken to repair footpaths and roads, as mentioned in the report, along with photographs showing poor condition. The court granted three weeks’ time to the Commissioner to file an affidavit, and adjourned the hearing to March 30, 2021. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Vijayan Menon and two others in 2015.

