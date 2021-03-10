STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope garbage firm doesn’t raise a stink: Experts

Sweeping of streets, maintaining toilets kept out of company’s ambit: BBMP official

Published: 10th March 2021 05:32 AM

Garbage dumped on the roadside in Bengaluru | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s announcement that a dedicated company would be set up to manage Bengaluru’s garbage was met with both bouquets and brickbats.  While the announcement brought the hope that the city’s garbage - which piles up at the rate of around 5,000 tonnes a day - would finally be dealt with in a scientific manner, others raised questions about how the company would function. Just two days before the announcement, the government had issued an order to form Bengaluru SWM Ltd consequent to a BBMP meeting held on January 11.

The order, dated March 6, said the BBMP would have 51% stake in the company and the rest would be held by private firms. While the government and BBMP would provide the seed capital, the company would have to later fund its activities through its own earnings. The company will have its own human resources and function ike a corporate, following National Green Tribunal directions, and keeping the interest of the people in mind, the order said. 

“Even though the order states that the company will handle all types of waste, it has excluded street sweeping and public toilets. So, there is no clarity on who will manage these as till date, it is under solid waste management. Also, the company will bring in professionalism, but it is important to ensure that citizens are not burdened with excessive charges,” said a BBMP official. 

Urban development department additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh said that the matter has got the cabinet’s nod and the company will be in place in two-three months, and will operate as per the rules that have been framed. But citizens are demanding that the rules be made public and that they be involved in decision making. 

Malini Parmar of Solid Waste Management Round Table said that they support a separate body, but want the draft to be made public. “The SWM rules of the BBMP are good, yet a special purpose vehicle was needed as each time a new official comes, time is wasted in understanding the system and starting work on ground. With this company, there will be continuity in functioning. However, there should be public consultation before going ahead,” Parmar said. 

COMPANY HEADS
 President: Urban development department additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh 
Deputy President: BBMP Commissioner
Chief Executive Officer: Private sector expert 
Directors: BBMP special and joint commissioners, SWM; secretaries of environment, revenue departments; Bengaluru regional commissioner 

