No big push for buses, say passengers

Bus passengers are not happy as there are no allocations to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the budget, presented on Monday.

BMTC bus

BMTC bus (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bus passengers are not happy as there are no allocations to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the budget, presented on Monday. There were only three points related to the city’s public bus system in the budget. The Automatic Fare Collection System project will be implemented to modernise the ticketing facility in BMTC. Vanitha Sangathi programme which was announced last year to give concession in BMTC bus fare for women garment workers but was not implemented, will be done now at a cost of Rs 30 crore for this year.

The central government has announced ‘Augmentation of City Bus Services Scheme’ project to encourage the usage of public transport in urban areas. And the state government would take the maximum benefit of this project, according to the budget.Vinay Sreenivasa, member, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, said no specific announcements were made for BMTC. The announcement of concession for garment workers is nothing new, with money coming from Unorganised Workers Welfare Board and not from any state government contribution.

“The city bus service scheme is from the Central government. What is the state government’s contribution? There is no financial assistance to the corporation or mention of reduction in bus fares. The number of buses has in fact come down in the last five years as some were scrapped and not replaced,” Vinay said.BMTC Managing Director C Shikha said that the fleet will be increased under the Centre’s Augmentation of City Bus Services Scheme. She also confirmed that no other allocations were made to BMTC this financial year.

