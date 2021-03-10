Police arrest Zomato staff involved in 'assault' of Bengaluru model

By PTI

BENGALURU: A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a city-based model and makeup artist for complaining against him over late delivery of food, police said.

The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.

The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday.

