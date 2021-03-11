Fee row: Parents to oppose schools in HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday prevented schools from taking coercive action against parents and stopped the government from forcing the hand of private schools over fee payment, parents are ready to implead in the case.They are looking to file objections to a petition by private schools against the 70 per cent fee cap set by the government.

“The government has issued an order with many loopholes. It has quoted the Karnataka Education Act 124 133, which is not applicable to managements of CBSE and ICSE schools. It is a setback for 99 per cent of parents. The government could have instead invoked RTE or any other rules to bring schools in line,” said Sijo Sebastian, a parent. Private schools have argued that the Act does not apply to them. It is unlikely that 70 per cent fee limit will be upheld, but parents are now trying to file additional petitions, he said.

School managements have reportedly informed the fee regulation committee about the high court order, but the committee has stood its ground and told the schools that the case has still not reached its conclusion.Some parents are still optimistic. Shakeel said that at least the high court did not stay the order. Also, the high court has made it clear that schools cannot force parents to pay the full fee, he added.“Our advocate said that we need to implead, but needs time to file objections. The next hearing is on March 24, but before that, parents will challenge the school management’s petition in the court,” he said.