STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Right on cue

Women’s cue sport in India is on the right track, say the players who are participating in the ongoing All India Open Snooker Championship in the city

Published: 11th March 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Amee Kamani took part in her first nationals in 2011, the cueist from 
Indore hardly noticed any newcomers in the circuit for the next three-four years. It did surprise her to some extent. However, in the last couple of years or so, things have gradually changed in the women’s circuit, with more youngsters showing interest. Barring the nationals, there was not much top-level competition for women in India to compete then.

“Over the years, the awareness about women’s cue sports has definitely increased in our country. The number of tournaments has also increased for women players in India,” Kamani, who is currently in the city to participate in the ongoing second edition of Bangalore Snooker Academy’s All India Open Snooker Championship, told CE. The player has an impressive resume with several billiards and snooker titles. 

 “Earlier, there were not much exclusive ladies competitions to play for us. But now, people are gradually coming forward to organise invitation tournaments for ladies with good prize money in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, among other places. This is a good thing for the sport,” Kamani added.Besides her, Varsha Sanjeev, a former national snooker champion from Bengaluru, was given direct entry in the main draw, which includes some top male players, including Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Sanjeev Kothari. Such competitions also give them a chance to test themselves against some of the best in the business, which can help them improve their game. 

More importantly, what has helped women’s cue sport in India has been the performance of senior stars such as Vidya Pillai and Umadevi Nagaraj, who have brought laurels to the country on the international level. “I feel that a lot of players get inspired when they see top women players like Vidya winning titles. These are Indian women players who can be looked upon as role models. It helps the sport, which is now seeing more youngsters take it up,” said Varsha Sanjeev.

With upcoming players like Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian, things are only expected to improve. Even the competitions for women at the international level have gone up. They can participate in events under different age categories. “When I used to play at the younger age, we did not have U-16, U-18 and U-21 World Championships,” Kamani said. On the same lines, Varsha feels that competitions in age groups have helped the sport. “With more competitions both in India and abroad, it gives youngsters a chance to prove themselves. That motivates them to pursue cue sports as a career.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp