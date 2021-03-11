Right on cue

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Amee Kamani took part in her first nationals in 2011, the cueist from

Indore hardly noticed any newcomers in the circuit for the next three-four years. It did surprise her to some extent. However, in the last couple of years or so, things have gradually changed in the women’s circuit, with more youngsters showing interest. Barring the nationals, there was not much top-level competition for women in India to compete then.

“Over the years, the awareness about women’s cue sports has definitely increased in our country. The number of tournaments has also increased for women players in India,” Kamani, who is currently in the city to participate in the ongoing second edition of Bangalore Snooker Academy’s All India Open Snooker Championship, told CE. The player has an impressive resume with several billiards and snooker titles.

“Earlier, there were not much exclusive ladies competitions to play for us. But now, people are gradually coming forward to organise invitation tournaments for ladies with good prize money in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, among other places. This is a good thing for the sport,” Kamani added.Besides her, Varsha Sanjeev, a former national snooker champion from Bengaluru, was given direct entry in the main draw, which includes some top male players, including Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Sanjeev Kothari. Such competitions also give them a chance to test themselves against some of the best in the business, which can help them improve their game.

More importantly, what has helped women’s cue sport in India has been the performance of senior stars such as Vidya Pillai and Umadevi Nagaraj, who have brought laurels to the country on the international level. “I feel that a lot of players get inspired when they see top women players like Vidya winning titles. These are Indian women players who can be looked upon as role models. It helps the sport, which is now seeing more youngsters take it up,” said Varsha Sanjeev.

With upcoming players like Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian, things are only expected to improve. Even the competitions for women at the international level have gone up. They can participate in events under different age categories. “When I used to play at the younger age, we did not have U-16, U-18 and U-21 World Championships,” Kamani said. On the same lines, Varsha feels that competitions in age groups have helped the sport. “With more competitions both in India and abroad, it gives youngsters a chance to prove themselves. That motivates them to pursue cue sports as a career.”