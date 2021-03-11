Tackling the Big C head-on

Dr Vidya M N By

BENGALURU: Cancer is the second most common killer in the world after heart diseases and accounts for approximately 9.5 million deaths each year. Even though in the recent years there has been tremendous progress achieved in increasing awareness around early detection of cancer, there are still very few takers for the early cancer screening tests.

Experts have highlighted that the underlying reason for a higher cancer mortality is an undue delay in diagnosis. Studies have shown that more than 50% of the cases in India are diagnosed at an advanced stage when chances of survival are low. A recent report published by WHO, titled ‘The World Cancer Report’ has highlighted how one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in 15 Indians will die of cancer. This has emphasised the need for increasing the awareness around cancer testing and encourage more number of people to come forward for screening tests.

Although cancer may be a frightening prospect, several forms and types of cancer are fully treatable. There exists several types of cancer screening tests. These include:

Laboratory tests

These includes tests for tissues, urine, blood tests and oral tests that help in early detection of cancer. Serum tumour markers like CA-125, PSA, CA19-9 are very useful in cases of strong family history of cancer. Liquid-based cytology and HPV tests can prove vital for cervical cancer screening.

Physical exam and history analysisClinicians look for a lump or anything unusual that may indicate the onset of cancer. They perform a general exam of the body and also conduct an analysis of personal medical history and the familial genetic history of the disease. This helps them understand the onset of the cancer in one’s body.

Genetic tests

These are performed to look for genetic changes or mutations that may have occurred in the body and are indications of the manifestations of some forms of cancer.(The writer is lead consultant and HOD Histopathology, Aster Labs)

OVERCOMING FEAR OF CANCER SCREENING

Early detection becomes extremely crucial in order to achieve success in treatment of any form of cancer. Detection at a stage when no sign or symptom is present (what is called screening) is, consequently, the best time for diagnosis because at this time, the cancer is completely curable and the patient does not have to suffer unnecessarily. The cost of treatment to the family is also far less.

Often, due to the fear of a positive result, many individuals hesitate to schedule cancer screenings. Such people choose to live in ignorance than actually acknowledging the reality of the presence of cancer cells in their bodies. However, they must understand that ignorance will not cause the disease to go away and positive steps towards the eradication of disease is the only solution to the problem.