Two First Year PU students held for 17-year-old’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two college students, who allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy in Yeshwantpur on Tuesday, were arrested by the police on Wednesday. Based on the videos recorded by eyewitnesses, the accused were identified and arrested. The two, first-year PU students at a private college, were handed over to a juvenile home after interrogation.

A senior police officer said that the victim, Faiz, was also a first PU student of a private college, and was a resident of Subedarapalya in Yeshwanthpur. The prime accused, a resident of the same area, and his friend, a resident of Laggere, allegedly called up Faiz and asked him to meet them to arrive at a compromise over a trivial issue, the police said.

The accused confessed that they had fought with Faiz as he stared at them when they were smoking at a shop at Subedarapalya two days prior to the incident. Faiz had hit them and they wanted to take revenge.