Marshals keep a check on crowds on Mahashivaratri

Retd Col C Rajbeer, head of BBMP marshals, said around three or four Marshals were assigned to each of over 35 temples.

An idol of Lord Shiva at Rameshwara temple at Harakere in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Mahashivaratri. (EPS | Shimoga Nandan P)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To manage crowds and ensure that Covid norms are followed on Mahashivaratri, Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike marshals were stationed as early as 7 am at many religious institutions and public places on Thursday. They told people the importance of wearing masks and maintaining distance in queues. At many places, they were also seen asking temple authorities to allow fewer people in at a time.

Retd Col C Rajbeer, head of BBMP marshals, said around three or four Marshals were assigned to each of over 35 temples. These included Vishveshwara Shiva Temple, Someshwara temple, Mahadeshwara Swamy Devasthana, Nilakanteshwara temple, Nageshwara temple and Amrutheshwara devalaya and others.

“We preferred not to penalise anyone, but just made them aware of the dangers. Marshals were also told to ensure that the religious spirit is not dampened,” he said. BBMP health officials were also deployed to check on the norms and coordinate with marshals.

