Panchayat member takes hammer to crack nut

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past six days, residents of Mana Candela Apartment in Kodathi Colony, off Sarjapur Road, are facing difficulty entering their homes.

The entrance to the apartment and the parking space have allegedly been wrecked by a panchayat member using an excavator, while complaints to the local police station, Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali, and the panchayat, did not got them justice.



A common drain in front of the apartment kept getting blocked repeatedly due to untreated sewage being let into it by apartments in the vicinity.

“We had requested the panchayat to clear the blocked drain. On March 6, around 10.30 am, some residents noticed slabs covering the drain at the entrance, and another slab covering a drain in front of the parking lot, being demolished.

We found Santhosh, a panchayat member, and a contractor, Lakshmi Reddy, demolishing them. After some protest, they stopped, but the damage was done,” Mana Candela Owners Association president Rajinish Agrawal told TNIE.

Varthur police confirmed the incident, but attempted to play it down. “We will call those responsible on Friday to sort out the issue. The contractor will be ordered to pay for the damages,” an officer said. Limbavalli’s office said the apartment residents had their backing.