Cargo terminal to boost e-trade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first dedicated Express Cargo Terminal was launched at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. M Srinivas, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone made the announcement. Srinivas said, “This terminal, exclusively for export and import of international couriers, will significantly boost the trade and economy of the region. It will enable ease of doing business and reduce transaction time and cost for the shipper by providing a dedicated facility for express courier shipments.”

Airport operator BIAL said in a release that global express courier organisations such as DHL Express and FedEx Express will be housed here. “The Express Industry Council of India will operate the Common-user Express Terminal for other courier companies that will add impetus to the city’s e-commerce base,” it said.