STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Common Connect

This upcoming performance will showcase Indian and Japanese artistes as they connect over personal memories and experiences
 

Published: 13th March 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Hemabharathy Palani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever imagined forging a connection with someone you have never met? This forms the premise of Scape, which has been organised by Attakkalari, in association with the Japan Foundation. The hybrid performance showcases the story of two artistes from two countries, India and Japan, where one performs live and the other is present through a video.

Scape, which takes place at Ranga Shankara on March 16, features Hemabharathy Palani from Bengaluru and Ryu Suzuki, a performing artiste, choreographer and dancer from Yokohama, in the lead. It also includes other artistes like Tatsuki Amano and MD Pallavi. This performance will have Palani perform live while Suzuki’s part will be shown in a video. Through this, they hope to explore the lives of two individuals who have never met before, except through technology.

Both the artistes are chronicling and sharing their personal memories and experiences of people, objects, places and events through technology, while transcending constraints of geography and language. “For instance, in the video, which has been shot by Nao Yoshigai, Ryu explains his connection with a toy Doremon, a non-living object that he is connected to and is afraid to lose. I can’t understand that fear of loss because I have already lost my father,” says Palini, whose choreography is based on the music that is in the video. 

Palini is an award-winning choreographer and dancer who is trained in ballet, contemporary dance, Kalaripayattu, yoga as well as Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. But her part in the event goes beyond dance, it has her sharing her story as well. “But there are certain parts where Pallavi’s voice is my inner voice,” says Palini, adding that she started to work on this project in January, when the show was conceptualised. 

The idea may sound layered to many but Jayachandran Palazhy, creative director of Attakkalari, says it is simple and something they thought of when there was no means of reaching out, leaving people with digital ways to reconnect. “During the lockdown, artistes could not travel to spread the knowledge of art but through the digital medium, they got back in touch and continued to know each other,” explains Palazhy. The event will take place at Ranga Shankara on March 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp