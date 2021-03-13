Common Connect

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever imagined forging a connection with someone you have never met? This forms the premise of Scape, which has been organised by Attakkalari, in association with the Japan Foundation. The hybrid performance showcases the story of two artistes from two countries, India and Japan, where one performs live and the other is present through a video.

Scape, which takes place at Ranga Shankara on March 16, features Hemabharathy Palani from Bengaluru and Ryu Suzuki, a performing artiste, choreographer and dancer from Yokohama, in the lead. It also includes other artistes like Tatsuki Amano and MD Pallavi. This performance will have Palani perform live while Suzuki’s part will be shown in a video. Through this, they hope to explore the lives of two individuals who have never met before, except through technology.

Both the artistes are chronicling and sharing their personal memories and experiences of people, objects, places and events through technology, while transcending constraints of geography and language. “For instance, in the video, which has been shot by Nao Yoshigai, Ryu explains his connection with a toy Doremon, a non-living object that he is connected to and is afraid to lose. I can’t understand that fear of loss because I have already lost my father,” says Palini, whose choreography is based on the music that is in the video.

Palini is an award-winning choreographer and dancer who is trained in ballet, contemporary dance, Kalaripayattu, yoga as well as Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. But her part in the event goes beyond dance, it has her sharing her story as well. “But there are certain parts where Pallavi’s voice is my inner voice,” says Palini, adding that she started to work on this project in January, when the show was conceptualised.

The idea may sound layered to many but Jayachandran Palazhy, creative director of Attakkalari, says it is simple and something they thought of when there was no means of reaching out, leaving people with digital ways to reconnect. “During the lockdown, artistes could not travel to spread the knowledge of art but through the digital medium, they got back in touch and continued to know each other,” explains Palazhy. The event will take place at Ranga Shankara on March 16.