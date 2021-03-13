Ex-BDA official, IMA directors face charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI filed a chargesheet against former executive engineer of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) PD Kumar, CEO & MD of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan, four IMA directors Nizamuddin Ahmed, Waseem, Naveed Ahmed and Nazir Hussain, and IMA, before the special court for CBI cases in Bengaluru.

According to the CBI, a bribe of around Rs 5 crore was allegedly paid in four instalments between April and May 2019, by the directors of IMA on the instructions of Mansoor Khan, as part of the conspiracy hatched between him and Kumar, who was then BDA executive engineer. It was decided that the latter would influence revenue officials to accept the closure report submitted by the Competent Authority, and the then assistant commissioner, Bengaluru North sub-division, the CBI has stated. The closure report was submitted in April 2019 to the revenue department.

“Kumar was identified due to his old acquaintance with senior officials of the revenue department. He had demanded `5 crore with a promise to ensure acceptance of the report,” the CBI has stated. The said closure report was not accepted by the then principal secretary, revenue department, and instead, was sent to the law department for opinion. Not satisfied with the report, he referred it to the DGP, Karnataka, for further enquiry into the matter.

The CBI has further stated that since the work was not done, Khan and other IMA directors put pressure on Kumar to return the bribe amount. “He allegedly returned Rs 30 lakh as per the IMA’s books of accounts, and also issued two cheques from his SB account for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore as security, till the return of the remaining bribe amount in cash. These two cheques issued by Kumar were recovered during investigation,” the agency has stated. According to the Central agency, several WhatsApp chats among Kumar, Khan and the IMA directors about file movement, gate digital access logs showing different entry, and statements of several witnesses have been collected as evidence.The CBI had registered four cases in the multi-crore IMA scam.