Taming of the brew

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most days of the week, you can find Arvind Kewalchand brewing a hot cup of tea in the kitchen of his new eatery, Chaiffee Cafe. Like the regular cuppa, he starts with boiling some water and tea leaves. The next ingredients are predictable: Some spices, milk and sugar. But just when you think he’s done, out comes a fresh, glossy green chilli. Kewalchand carefully chops it into four pieces and adds it to the tea. “This is a great variation of chai to have when you have a sore throat or congestion. Of even if you enjoy the spice kick,” says Kewalchand, who established the cafe in JP Nagar in November last year. At Rs 25, the 250ml of chai sure packs a punch.

The humble cup of tea is slowly getting a makeover in different parts of the city. At Atty’s Bakery Church Street -- a small counter located next to Empire Restaurant -- you can not just drink your chai but eat it too. Say hello to the biscuit tea, which is served in an edible cup that you can savour after tea. “People in this city are always looking for something new and trendy. Our biscuit tea is a huge hit on social media too and we’ve seen people come even from Whitefield and Koramangala,” says Mohammed Zahrin Bin Aziz, CEO and managing director.

It took him and his team multiple trials before they narrowed down on one type of edible cup, which allows a person to sip the tea up till 15 minutes, before the biscuit exterior starts to turn soggy. “It’s essentially a waffle cup that stays firm for 15 minutes. We source it from a vendor in Chennai, but when we start some more outlets, we may invest in a machine that allows us to make it ourselves,” adds Zahrin, who wanted to cater to the bursting office crowd in and around the area. “The biscuit tea - which comes in plain and masala flavours - is priced between `40 and 45. For that much, you get a complete snack and drink that’s perfect to indulge in during your break,” he says.

Like Zahrin, Kewalchand too spent a considerable amount of time perfecting his recipe. The trick, he now says with confidence, is to add the chilli to the tea after the milk. “That’s when the spice hits just your throat and not your tongue. We also de-seed the chilli so it doesn’t leave anyone’s mouth on fire,” he says.

But if something hot is not your cup of tea, especially during summer, head to Chai Nagri in Koramagala for a more refreshing drink. A similar drive to innovate is what prompted Divam Wadhwa to formulate chai shakes for the cafe, which has presence in various other cities in India, and opened doors in Bengaluru just a few months ago. “We needed something that would distinguish us from our competitors. So the chai shakes offer a cooler drink, with milk, ice cream and the same masala that you would typically use in tea,” explains Wadhwa.

Chai Nagri offers the chai shake in flavours like mint, cinnamon and saunf. While they now receive about 30-50 orders a day, Wadhwa hopes the rising temperatures will see a rise in the number of orders. More experiments are still brewing. While Chai Nagri is looking at introducing a chai ice cream, Chaiffee is mulling over the idea of a paan chai. “Innovating helps us earn bigger margins too. We have to make five cups of regular tea to earn the same profit we would from one serving of the chai shake,” says Wadhwa.