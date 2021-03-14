Bengalureans go politically speaking at Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture 2021

By Express News Service

The recent political developments in the USA have left many wondering about its possible impact, both overseas and on India. Recently, Bengalureans got answers to some pressing questions at the Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture 2021, hosted by The New India Foundation (NIF) in association with the Bangalore International Centre.

The lecture was delivered virtually by renowned journalist Edward Luce on US Politics: Why Here, and Where from Here? A respected commentator on US politics, Luce spoke about the recent US election, the unprecedented attention it got worldwide, the newly elected government, and Indo-US relations.

The half-hour lecture dived into issues of prominence for India vis-a-vis US-India relations, and the impact of the newly elected US government and its policies on India.

According to Manish Sabharwal, managing trustee, NIF, "We were delighted to host Ed Luce, one of the most accomplished and astute political commentators of our time, for this year's lecture on an issue that many of us are interested in: the recent political developments in the USA and their possible impact. While COVID-related restrictions meant this year’s lecture was not hosted physically, it was wonderful to see large audiences join us on the digital platform for this fascinating lecture."

This was the fourteenth NIF Annual Lecture, which was renamed the 'Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture' in 2019 in honour of the late multi-lingual scholar and playwright.

It aims to generate conversations around subjects of contemporary interest, and has featured thinkers talking about pertinent issues of our time. In the past, talks have been given by Raghuram Rajan, former governor of Reserve Bank of India, and Esther Duflo, economist and Nobel Prize winner.