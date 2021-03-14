Paint to play

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In Canvas, 2-5 players are competing to create the best works of art in order to win a competition. Judges will rate each painting based on various criteria (composition, emphasis, variety and repetition being one possible set), and whoever accumulates the most plaudits at the end of the game will win.

That might sound like a barebones description, but here’s the truth talking about how you play Canvas is infinitely less appealing than talking about how Canvas plays. What do I mean by that? Well, for starters, it is almost ridiculously eye-catching, thanks largely to its art cards. These art cards are mostly transparent apart from one artistic detail it could be a shower of meteors, or a hot-air balloon or even a pair of boxer shorts waving from a flagpole.

It veers wildly from wacky to sweet, but the real magic comes when you slip a few of them into your canvases; which are essentially sleeved background cards. Suddenly, multiple details come through depending on how you layer them and in an absolutely brilliant touch each layer of art has a name that can combine to give your painting a theme. It’s such a small detail that has no gameplay purpose and they didn’t have to bother, but somehow it adds so much.

In gameplay terms, how you layer these cards reveals or hides various icons along their lower edge. Each painting, once completed, will be judged according to the given criteria based on the visible icons composition wants you to have icons in all possible spaces, for example, whereas emphasis requires you to focus on a single hue. Depending on how well your painting matches what the judges want to see, you’ll collect award ribbons, which will determine your score at the end of the game.

Once again, I’m going to step away from the pure gameplay aspects of Canvas to talk about how it feels to play it. You see, it’s always a good thing when the presentation of a game matches up with its theme, and Canvas is positively oozing with artsy credentials so full marks there.

However, you know you’ve got something special when seasoned gamers are fully occupied trying to layer their painting just so; not for any gameplay purpose, mind you, but in order to make it look better. It’d still score the same amount of points, but that almost doesn’t matter any more. The true triumph of a game’s aesthetic is if it manages to infect its players and convince them to buy into whatever it’s selling, and Canvas knocks it out of the park.

Of course a game about creating art should be beautiful, that almost feels like the first requirement! Nobody ever said it had to be this beautiful though and, combined with how good Canvas is, that puts it very, very high up for me. It’s early yet, but I’d be shocked if this isn’t one of my favourite games of the year when 2021 draws to a close.

What’s New?

Stardew Valley: The Board Game

Stardew Valley: The Board Game was announced with an initial release of 20,000 units and sold out about an hour later; leaving industry analysts with their jaw planted on the floor, and fans of the PC game who couldn’t get there in time (myself included) bereft and waiting for the inevitable reprint.

So, You’ve Been Eaten

This is a quirky game about a space miner who’s allowed themselves to be swallowed by a giant space beast to harvest rare crystals that can only be found in its digestive tract. However, this is a two-player game and the second player plays the aforementioned beast, trying to digest the first player before they can escape. I could say more, but I think you get the idea.

Everdell: Newleaf and Mistwood

Everdell’s final expansions are coming to Kickstarter this week, and anticipation is feverish. Not only will they add new critters and new woodland wonders, but a Collector’s Edition is also heavily rumoured to be up for sale as well. Fans of Everdell will definitely want to keep an eye peeled for this one.

Arjun Sukumaran

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)