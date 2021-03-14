Schools want fees for next year, parents in despair

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the legal battle over the 30 per cent reduction in tuition fees is going on, parents have already received deadlines to pay their wards’ school for the next academic year. Sijo Sebastian, a parent, told TNSE that a CBSE school in the city has sent a note to parents to pay the fee. The deadline for payment ranges from 24 hours to two weeks from the time the circular is given.

“Although schools have been told not to take coercive action against parents and the government has been told not to take coercive action against schools regarding the fees for the current academic year, managements have already started issuing circulars for the next year’s fees,” he said.

Parents are said to be facing up to a 30 per cent increase in school fees for the coming academic year. “Each year, the fees are increased by 15 per cent. But this year, schools are seeking double the normal hike to make up for the losses incurred last year,” said another parent, Shakeel M.

“We did not pay the third and fourth term fee as our child was due to receive a scholarship from the school. However, the school has asked us not just to pay the coming academic year fee, but also the current year’s dues,” said R Pillai, a parent.

Susheel K, a parent of a third grader at an ICSE school, said that barring parents who had taken up the issue with the school, others got reminders about paying fees for the coming academic year. Several parents are even considering withdrawing their children from school. “I cannot pay the fees. Circulars were sent for the next year’s fee in the first week of March, and interviews were scheduled for payment five days from then,” Lakshmi, said. The commissioner for public instruction was unavailable for a comment.