STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

St John’s to start 62-bed geriatric care centre by next year-end

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, College Dean Dr George D’Souza said that unlike the home for the aged, the new facility will be a one-stop place to treat the elderly.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To meet the growing demand for geriatric care in the city, St John’s Medical College Hospital is setting up a 67-bed geriatric centre, which is likely to be functional by the end of 2022. The foundation stone for the facility was laid at a ceremony recently. The three-storeyed facility will come up on 72,000 sqft on the campus of St John’s Hospital in Koramangala.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, College Dean Dr George D’Souza said that unlike the home for the aged, the new facility will be a one-stop place to treat the elderly. The centre will run on four pillars — training, research, service and community engagement. 

Dr D’Souza said there is a shortage of informal caretakers (like nurses) and a three-month training will be provided at the proposed centre to impart skills to individuals who will deployed through St John’s Hospital to houses where care for the elderly is needed. The centre will also train formal caretakers (family members), he said, adding that research towards healthy ageing will also be conducted at the facility. 

The hospital is looking to provide daycare, respite care and transitional care to the elderly through the centre. Caretakers’ fatigue is a common occurrence, Dr D’Souza said, adding that the centre will come as a respite to caretakers who can enrol their elders at the facility for 1-2 weeks or even on a daily basis.

At present, members of the community health department already visit old-age homes and provide them with care. The centre also looks at engaging elders in apartments through resident welfare associations to give them resources to stay socially active and also to remain aware of personal healthcare.

Dr Pretesh R Kiran, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, at the hospital felt there is an increasing need for professionals who can give care for the elderly a population that is ever growing in the city. The department is also reaching out to NGOs and  elder care homes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp