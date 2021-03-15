STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's first fully air-conditioned railway terminal in Bengaluru ready to chug

The manicured lawns have a grand bust of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, with a fountain adjacent to it. Surreal lighting enhances both.

Sir M Visveswaraya terminal is a new station being constructed with amenities like an airport in Old Byappanahalli

Sir M Visveswaraya terminal is a new station being constructed with amenities like an airport in Old Byappanahalli. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India's first fully air-conditioned railway terminal --  the state-of-the-art Sir MV Visvesvaraya Terminal, located 1.2 km from Baiyappanahalli Metro Station -- is ready to open. Built at a cost of Rs 314 crore, the structure is modelled along Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

The manicured lawns have a grand bust of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, with a fountain adjacent to it. Surreal lighting enhances both. Facing them is a selfie spot with 'I love Bengaluru' in a Kannada-English combination font. It is already a hit with the public, with many visiting the spot to take pictures.

"I am interested in interiors. The installations are really good," said Raj Anand Victor, who was there with his two daughters. A spot visit to the terminal reveals four acres of landscaping, with saplings of species native to the city being planted. 

"Water dispensing units have spaces for planters (flower pots) attached to them, besides the provision to instal indoor plants inside toilets on its seven platforms," explains architect Roopakala DS of RR Architects and Associates, who designed the terminal.  

Special structures have been created near seats in the waiting area, with a charging point and facility for UB port. Rubber board benches have been installed, which a top railway official said are better than the steel ones found at railway stations.

However, it is crucial for civic and infrastructure agencies to get their act together and put in place inter-transport connectivity before complete train services resume, so that passengers can utilise its features. 

PM Modi to inaugurate terminal

The much delayed terminal is now fully ready and awaits inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dates from the Prime Minster’s Office are awaited.
 

